BIC debuts Us. line of unisex grooming products

Shelton-headquartered BIC has introduced Us., a unisex grooming product line.

The new line consists of razors, shaving cream, body lotion and face lotion. BIC is initially making the Us. brand available at Dollar General, with plans to expand to Walmart.com in the coming weeks. The products can also be bought on the BIC.com website.

Us. is the latest BIC product offering designed for use by both men and women. In February, the company rolled out a line of unisex grooming products under its Made for You brand.

“We listened to consumers, developing a high-quality, inclusive product for head-to-toe grooming that both men and women will love,” said Mary Fox, general manager of BIC North America.