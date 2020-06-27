‘Retail is theater’: Arhaus opens at SoNo Collection

The double-whammy of COVID-19 and the perceived dying off of shopping malls may have temporarily given Arhaus, the artisan-crafted furniture and home goods chain, pause — but it is moving full-speed ahead at the SoNo Collection.

First scheduled to open in April, the 15,312-square-foot store opened on June 12 at the Norwalk mall, complementing its other Connecticut store at the Danbury Fair mall.

Of the SoNo Collection, Chief Marketing Officer Jen Porter said the company “believe(s) it is perfectly positioned to become the go-to center for home décor in Fairfield County. We love the smaller boutique feel of the center, along with the great co-tenants in Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and some of the other home retailers.”

“We believe that retail is theater and our stores should be a place for customers to come and get inspired,” Arhaus Chairman and CEO John Reed said in a statement. “It’s particularly exciting to be opening in the new SoNo Collection, which we know will become a popular destination for customers shopping for home furnishings.”

The “theatrical” bent is based in part upon each store’s appearance, which store designer Philip Michael Brown said revolves around “embody(ing) the design quality and craftsmanship of its products — and vice-versa. The stores and products are a direct reflection of one another and help to create the total Arhaus experience.”

Based in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus sells the usual furniture store fare — sofas, dining tables and chair, bedroom sets and the like — with an emphasis on an environmentally friendly approach: It does not source materials from endangered rainforests, and about half of its products incorporate recycled materials.

“From the reclaimed wood to the use of natural materials throughout the space, customers experience the attention to detail and artisanal quality from the moment they walk into our showroom,” Porter said. “No two Arhaus stores are the same and there are some new favorite and inspirational moments here in the SoNo Collection that we can’t wait to share with customers.”

In addition, interior design services are an integral part of Arhaus’ business. “Every interaction is personal to the client and is tailored to what they are looking for and what they feel comfortable with,” Porter said.

“Our designers can connect with customers in store, on the phone, via video chat services and via email or messaging software,” she said. “Designers are able to do in-person or video walk-throughs of clients spaces, share inspiration and mood boards, and complete final design plans. We can also set up private shopping appointments or mail fabric and finish options to help clients in finalizing their orders.”

The store is also observing the now-standard approaches to guaranteeing the safety of customers and staff in the coronavirus era, having closed all of its 70-plus stores in March and delayed the opening of upcoming stores to focus on reopening its stores safely.

Porter said that the chain will continue to expand this year, opening a store in Nashville this summer and two more in Tampa and Boca Raton later in the year.