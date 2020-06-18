Greenwich’s Bruce Museum reopening on June 27

Greenwich’s Bruce Museum will reopen on June 27, having received the necessary certification from state agencies.

Admission to the facility at 1 Museum Drive will be by advance reservation, with timed ticketing to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Admission will be free to all visitors.

The following hours of operation and admission policy will be in effect starting June 27 until further notice:

9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays through Sundays: Open only to self-selected individuals over the age of 65 or who are immuno-compromised.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays through Sundays: Open to museum members only for one hour of special access.

All remaining museum hours are unchanged.

Maximum safe occupancy for each exhibition space or area has been calculated to allow for social distancing between groups – including staff – and to comply with state social gathering size guidance.

Visitors are required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering that completely covers the nose and mouth, as directed by state law and CDC guidelines. The exhibition galleries of the museum will employ one-way flow and limited capacities.

Signs in the parking lot, outside the entrance and inside the museum will indicate social distance markers and visitor flow. Touchable interactives will be disabled throughout the galleries. Hand sanitizer will be made available at entrance points and common areas. The museum store will be open with controlled access and minimal touch transactions.