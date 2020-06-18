New unemployment insurance claims rise by 1.5M again

There were 1,508,000 new claims made for unemployment insurance during the week ending June 13, according to statistics released this morning by the U.S. Department of Labor. The figure is 58,000 fewer than the adjusted figure of 1,566,000 new claims made the previous week.

In the past 13 weeks of the coronavirus crisis, an estimated 45.7 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance.

The advance seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.1% for the week ending June 6, unchanged from the previous week’s revised rate.

Connecticut and New York were among the 34 states in which extended benefits offered by the federal government on top of what the states offer were available. The extra payments of $600 a week are scheduled to run out July 31. Democratic lawmakers want to extend those payments while Republicans on Capitol Hill prefer a plan in which tax credits are offered to employers for hiring workers rather than additional unemployment benefits being provided to people out of work.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits filed by former federal civilian employees totaled 1,717 in the week ending June 6, a decrease of 251 from the prior week. There were 1,159 initial claims filed by newly discharged veterans, a decrease of 7 from the preceding week.

The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending May 30 were in Nevada, 24.2%; Puerto Rico, 21.1%; Hawaii, 20.2%; New York, 18.0%; Michigan, 17.6%; Connecticut, 16.3%; California, 16.2; Rhode Island, 16.2%; Louisiana, 16.1%; and Massachusetts, 16.1%.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 6 were in California, up 27,202; Massachusetts, up 17,512; Oklahoma, up 17,149; New York, up 11,873; and Maryland, up 9,718.

The largest decreases were in Florida, down 95,546; Texas, down 17,001; Georgia, down 13,909; Michigan, down 11,454; and Maine, down 8,034.

Connecticut had 11,912 new claims for the week ending June 6, a decrease of 3,454 from the 15,366 claims the previous week.

New York had 96,299 new claims for the week ending June 6, up by 2,500 from the 93,799 reported the previous week.