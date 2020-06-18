AG Tong seeks assurances contact tracing apps don’t violate privacy

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is seeking assurances from Google and Apple that their COVID-19 contact tracing and exposure notification apps will not violate consumer privacy.

Tong joined a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys in a letter to the tech giants that sought their pledge that these apps will be affiliated with a public health authority and will be removed from Google Play and the App Store when they are no longer needed by public health authorities.

“Contact tracing apps have a critical role to play in controlling the spread of COVID-19, but corporations must ensure this technology is not abused,” Tong said. “By offering only verified apps affiliated with legitimate health authorities, Apple and Google can help make sure sensitive personal information gets to those who need it and not to scammers looking to exploit this pandemic for personal gain.”

Google and Apple did not publicly respond to the attorneys general letter.