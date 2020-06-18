Reed’s Inc. debuts its first alcohol product

Norwalk-headquartered Reed’s Inc. has introduced its first alcohol beverage with Reed’s Zero Sugar Classic Mule.

Created in partnership with Oregon’s Full Sail Brewing Co., the product is a naturally brewed, sugar-free, ready-to-drink ginger mule containing 7% alcohol and no artificial colors, gluten, GMOs or caffeine. The product retails for $10.99 per 4-pack.

“At Reed’s Inc. we’re dedicated to bringing the real ginger experience to consumers nationwide, and the launch of our Zero Sugar Classic Mule is the next step in providing an all-natural, handcrafted ginger beverage for adults seeking classic alternative beverages,” said Norman Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc. “Our signature Reed’s Ginger Beer mixes perfectly for a flavorful mule, and now we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy the refreshing cocktail combination in a convenient format that contains only real, quality ingredients.”