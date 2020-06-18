Westport’s ViralClear opens phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19 drug

ViralClear, a subsidiary of BioSig Technologies in Westport, has opened a phase two clinical trial for its antiviral merimepodib to treat COVID-19 in adults.

Merimepodib demonstrated decreased viral production of COVID-19 by over 90%, and when combined with Gilead’s remdesivir, to undetectable levels.

The double-blind study will be conducted at Mayo Clinic facilities in Rochester, Minnesota; Jacksonville, Florida; and Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as St. David’s Medical Center in Austin and at Atlantic Health System-Overlook Hospital and Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

The study “will enroll approximately 40 adult patients with advanced coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) … (with) fever, cough, sore throat, malaise, headache, muscle pain, shortness of breath at rest or with exertion, confusion or symptoms of severe lower respiratory symptoms,” ViralClear said.

Half the subjects will receive a 10-day course of the drugs while the other half will receive a placebo.

The placebo-controlled trial will see merimepodib delivered in combination with remdesivir. The latter has had only limited success in patients with severe disease, but was effective in more than 70% of patients with moderate disease.

According to the company, ViralClear is, along with Gilead, one of only a few companies dosing COVID-19 human patients in phase two or three antiviral trials.