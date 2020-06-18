Westmed Medical Group offering COVID-19 antibody tests beginning today

Westmed Medical Group is now offering COVID-19 antibody tests to qualifying patients.

Westmed patients with primary care providers in internal medicine, OB-GYN, family medicine and pediatrics will be able to schedule a consultation for an antibody test by making a virtual visit or in-office visit with their primary care physician (PCP). Patients are not able to walk in to a Westmed phlebotomy lab for an antibody test without first having orders placed by their PCP.

After the initial visit with their PCP, patients will be able to schedule an appointment at any of the Westmed phlebotomy labs for their antibody test, which requires a blood draw.

Westmed is using an Abbott Laboratories antibody test, available through LabCorp. The test’s manufacturer has reported a test specificity of 99.6% and sensitivity of 100%, which is significantly higher than earlier versions.

“Antibody testing is a critical component of establishing an effective response to this pandemic,” Westmed Medical Group Deputy Medical Director Dr. Sandra Kesh said. “In the right setting, results can provide some peace of mind and help determine if certain activities, like caring for high-risk family members, can be resumed.

“There is always going to be a certain level of individual risk in this pandemic,” Kesh added, “but the science is catching up and I have hope for the future.”

The firm’s locations include New Rochelle, Purchase, Rye, Scarsdale, and White Plains in New York, and Darien, Greenwich, Norwalk and Stamford in Connecticut.