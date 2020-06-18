Stamford Downtown’s outdoor dining patio Bedford Piazza opening today

Stamford Downtown’s “StrEATeries” initiative, which provides expanded space for walking and sitting/eating outside whjle maintaining social distancing and adhering to public health protocols, has created Bedford Piazza.

The result – which opens today and runs through Sept. 19 – consists of transforming a portion of the parking area between Bedford Street and the Bedford Garage into a massive outdoor dining patio.

Working with the city of Stamford, Stamford Downtown has painted and landscaped distinct patios and is installing safety barriers to facilitate traffic flow.

Businesses taking advantage of the expanded spaces are:

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

Bedford Thai

Bradford’s Grill & Tavern

Capriccio Cafe

Lorca Coffee Bar

Mecha Noodle Bar

Metropolitan Dance Studio

Tigín Irish Pub

StrEATeries in Stamford Downtown includes the following areas: