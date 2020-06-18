Stamford Downtown’s outdoor dining patio Bedford Piazza opening today

Stamford Downtown’s “StrEATeries” initiative, which provides expanded space for walking and sitting/eating outside whjle maintaining social distancing and adhering to public health protocols, has created Bedford Piazza.
The result – which opens today and runs through Sept. 19 – consists of transforming a portion of the parking area between Bedford Street and the Bedford Garage into a massive outdoor dining patio.
Working with the city of Stamford, Stamford Downtown has painted and landscaped distinct patios and is installing safety barriers to facilitate traffic flow.
Businesses taking advantage of the expanded spaces are:
- Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
- Bedford Thai
- Bradford’s Grill & Tavern
- Capriccio Cafe
- Lorca Coffee Bar
- Mecha Noodle Bar
- Metropolitan Dance Studio
- Tigín Irish Pub
StrEATeries in Stamford Downtown includes the following areas:
- Bedford Street Piazza (Bedford Street Surface lot adjacent to the Bedford Street Garage)
- Lower Summer Street from The Courtyard to the Majestic Theatre (westside only)
- Main Street from Washington Bouleavard to Clark Street. (Closed to eastbound traffic)
- The parking area on Bedford Street at Forest Street
- Parking spaces on Bedford Street adjacent to Forest Street
- Parking Spaces on the east side of Summer Street between Spring Street and Broad Street