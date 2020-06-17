CST Kitchens & Baths to move to former Yorktown Heights bank building

An empty bank building in Yorktown Heights is set to become the site of a home improvement retailer.

The Yorktown planning board has approved the renovation of the former M&T Bank at 1961 Commerce St. as the future location of CST Kitchens & Baths, now just a block away at the Roma Building. Town officials are expected to issue a building permit for the project in the next few days.

The one-story building is 4,118 square feet and is owned by the Ohio-based 1961 Commerce St. LLC. Construction at the site is forecast to take between six to nine months. Besides an interior renovation, the project will also replace the sidewalk, improve drainage and upgrade the landscaping.

“This project demonstrates a business owner’s commitment to our community and confidence in our local economy’s future,” Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said. “This bank building has been empty for about three years and there are other properties that have been empty for even longer. We are working relentlessly on finding solutions to the unsightly vacancies in our community.”