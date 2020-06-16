CT relaxing some social restrictions; private gatherings can now be up to 100 outdoors

CT relaxing some social restrictions; private gatherings can now be up to...

On the eve of launching the second phase of its reopening,Connecticut is relaxing some of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Gov. Ned Lamont announced at his daily briefing this afternoon.

Private gatherings at homes can now include up to 25 people indoors and up to 100 outdoors, as opposed to the respective 10 and 25 restrictions that have been in place. Acknowledging that those persons are less likely to be wearing masks and practicing social distancing throughout, Lamont said that such groups, which arguably will only include people known by the gatherings’ hosts, will make track and trace efforts easier to manage.

In addition, he said his administration has had “good, vigorous discussions” about the impending July 4 holiday, and has decided to allow around 500 people to attend public fireworks displays, as long as each small group maintains a 15-foot distance from other groups, as is required at the state’s public beaches.

Outdoor graduations, expected to take place on or around July 6, may include up to 150 graduates; should the space be large enough, additional separate groups of 150 could be allowed.

Amphitheaters, race tracks and the like are allowed to operate at 25% capacity, as are museums and similar facilities. Up to 250 people could be allowed at outdoor events like weddings by mid-July, the governor said.

He acknowledged, however, that any coronavirus flare-ups and/or an increase in hospitalizations could negatively affect such measures. “Plan accordingly, knowing there’s a fair amount of risk,” Lamont said.

Positive signs

The governor said the easing of the state’s guidelines was based in part on the fact that the organization covidexitstrategy.org has ranked Connecticut as one of six states that are “trending better,” the best of its three ratings; the other states so rated are New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois and Wisconsin.

In addition, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have the lowest transmission rates in the country, Lamont said – good news as the state gets ready to bring some 95% of its economy back online.

Department of Community and Economic Development Commissioner David Lehman said that to date, over 15,000 businesses have self-certified that they are following proper protocols as they reopen.

Businesses allowed to open tomorrow include:

Amusement parks

Hotels and lodging

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation, including bowling, movie theaters

Libraries

Outdoor arts and entertainment events

Personal services, including nail salons, tattoo parlors

Restaurants for outdoor and indoor dining, but no bar areas

Social Clubs

Sports and fitness facilities, including gyms, fitness centers, pools

The numbers

The state has now conducted 359,486 tests, which have resulted in 45,349 positive cases. Current hospitalizations stand at 201 – two fewer than yesterday – and deaths at 4,210, an increase of six since yesterday.

Fairfield County has now recorded 15,738 confirmed and 621 “probable” COVID-19 cases; 1,055 confirmed and 295 “probable” deaths; and 70 current hospitalizations.

Bridgeport has the most cases in the state with 3,456, followed by Stamford (3,166), New Haven (2,582), Hartford (2,342), Norwalk (1,999), Waterbury (1,888), Danbury (1,809), West Haven (1,022), Hamden (969), New Britain (964), Stratford (821), Meriden (818), East Hartford (790), Greenwich (772).

As of this writing, there are more than 2.1 million positive cases and nearly 117,000 virus-related deaths in the U.S., with over 676,500 recovered. Globally, there are about 8.1 million positive cases and about 439,000 deaths, with over 3.9 million recovered.