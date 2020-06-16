SAM SAVAGE is the associate head of Dobbs Ferry-based The Masters School and its dean of faculty with more than 20 years of experience in independent schools. Prior to joining The Masters School in 2019, Savage was chair of the language department at Deerfield Academy, where he served as a member of residential faculty, worked as a Spanish and classics instructor, chaired the Global Studies Committee and coached lacrosse and basketball. Savage has also held teaching and advisor positions at School Year Abroad in Viberbo, Italy; Head-Royce School in Oakland, California; and at Groton School in Groton, Massachusetts. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in classics from Columbia University and an M.S.Ed in school leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. He enjoys working on curriculum innovation and development, as well as program design, and is passionate about working in communities that value character development, intellectual rigor, athletic competition and artistic expression. Savage and his wife, Caroline, live on The Masters School campus with their two sons, Eli (class of 2024) and Phin (class of 2027).