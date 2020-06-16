SEAN FLYNN is a financial advisor with Essex Financials in its Southport, Connecticut office. With more than 15 years’ experience in the industry, Flynn gives his clients the unique insights necessary to bridge the gap between their overall financial plan and the design of their investment portfolio. Deeply rooted philosophies provide the framework for constructing efficient and diversified portfolios based on clients’ personal and financial goals and objectives. Prior to joining Essex Financial, Flynn worked as a financial advisor at Apella Capital, an RIA in Connecticut. Prior to Apella, he worked at Merrill Lynch as financial advisor in Manhattan. A Fairfield University graduate, Flynn holds a Bachelor of Science degree if Finance from the Dolan School of Business. He is also a certified College Planning Specialist (CCPS) through the National Institute of Certified College Planners. Flynn has been featured in and contributed to several periodicals, including “The Wall Street Journal,” “Kiplinger’s,” “FA” magazine, wealthmanagement.com on financial college planning as well as other financial-related topics. In 2019, Flynn was ranked by Forbes as a top Next Generation Wealth Advisor in Connecticut and was recognized as one the fastest-growing RIA teams by wealthmagagment.com. Originally from Newport, Rhode Island, Flynn currently resides in Fairfield, Connecticut, with his wife and two young children. He is a member of the alumni leadership council at his high school alma mater, Portsmouth Abbey School. In addition, he often speaks and teaches college planning courses throughout Fairfield County.