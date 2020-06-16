DR. GEOFFREY BRACKETT has served as executive vice president of Marist College since August of 2010. In that capacity he functions as second officer to the Marist president and directly oversees many of the key operating areas of the college, including information technology, human resources, student affairs, institutional research and planning, buildings and grounds and safety and security. He also chairs many of the key operational committees of the college, including the budget priorities committee, program development committee and housing and enrollment committee. Brackett also oversees the strategic planning and annual operations for the college and serves as a key point of contact for local government officials. Brackett came to Marist after having served 20 years at Pace University in many capacities, most recently as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. He graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Arts degree from DePauw University, and then achieved a Doctor of Philosophy degree in English literature at the University of Oxford.