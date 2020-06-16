GILDA BONANNO is a professional speaker, consultant and facilitator who serves as a trusted advisor to executives and entrepreneurs to transform their communication, presentation and leadership skills. Since 2006, she has run her own business and worked with leading organizations on four continents, from Chicago to Shanghai and Rio to Rome, including GE, Travelers, Praxair, Assa Abloy, Wells Fargo and Yale University. Bonanno has delivered thousands of in-person and virtual programs, her YouTube channel has received more than 2 million views and her digital newsletter has reached subscribers in over 45 countries since 2008. She holds a master’s degree from Fordham University and an Advanced Business Certificate in management from the University of Connecticut School of Business. Bonanno is a past board member of the Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) and also past president of the Connecticut chapter of the National Speakers Association and the southern Connecticut chapter of the Association for Talent Development.