Franny’s Farmacy opening in Westport this week

Westport this week will host its first storefront ribbon-cutting ceremony since the COVID-19 era began in March.

Franny’s Farmacy, a chain of stores that offers a full line of CBD and hemp oil products, will open its seventh location at 31 Church Lane on June 18 and continue its grand opening through June 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“As a native of Fairfield County, I am excited to bring education about the cannabis plant to inform and inspire the quality of life of our community members by using hemp as a health and wellness tool, especially during these trying times,” said Griff Conti, owner and operator of the Westport location.

The store is providing safe access to its products via curbside pick-up, home delivery and the option to make a private appointment.

Throughout the grand opening, guests can enjoy CBD-infused mocktails; food prepared by Molly Healey of Manna Toast,; conversations with Franny Tacy, owner and chief creative officer of Franny’s Farmacy and Franny’s Farm; and live music.

“Our business will provide a safe haven for a relaxing experience while enjoying the best-in-class hemp-derived products that are verifiable from the source and sold through our store,” Conti said.