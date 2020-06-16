Greenwich Hospital to build COVID-19 dedicated unit, courtesy anonymous donor

A 30-bed, dedicated, state-of-the-art unit for patients with COVID-19 or other infectious diseases is being created at Greenwich Hospital, courtesy of an anonymous donation. The new unit will isolate patients with COVID-19 to minimize infection transmission to staff and other patients in the hospital.

The COVID-19 unit will include designated rooms where staff can change into and out of personal protective equipment (PPE), including isolation gowns, gloves, N95 respirators, face shields, and/or positive pressure protective suits that include a powered air-purifying respirator, also known as PAPR suits.

The hooded PAPR suit with built-in face shield uses a portable battery-powered blower to draw air through a filter. It allows the caregiver to breathe more naturally while feeling a constant airflow. The single-unit PAPR combines respiratory, head, eye and face protection and can be customized for many work environments.

Construction of the unit is anticipated to begin after the state’s moratorium on construction is lifted.

“During the many weeks of caring for patients with coronavirus, our front-line caregivers gained insight into opportunities for efficient and sustainable room design and infection protection,” remarked the hospital’s president and CEO Norman Roth. “The resources provided by this gift will assure continued safety, comfort and protection.”