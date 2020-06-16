Former Phil Donahue, Marlo Thomas home in Westport listed at $28M

The Westport residence at 120-122 Beachside Ave. formerly owned by television talk show host Phil Donahue and his actress wife, Marlo Thomas, has been listed for sale at $28 million.

The celebrity couple bought the 6.5-acre site in 1998 and built the 10,896-square-foot waterfront property in 2007. The residence features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a four-car garage, a geothermal HVAC system and a gated ramp to a secluded beach.

Donahue and Thomas listed the house in May 2012 for $27.5 million and sold it in March 2013 for $20 million to real estate investor Andrew Bentley. Bentley bought the neighboring properties at 124, 126, and 128 Beachside Ave. for $20 million. Bentley also owns two additional residences on the street: he acquired 26 Beachside Ave. and 28 Beachside Ave. for $16 million in 2018 from disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.