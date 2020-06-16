Greenwich’s Sail to Sable teams with Jennifer Lake on dress collection

The Greenwich-based women’s fashion brand Sail to Sable has partnered with fashion blogger and influencer Jennifer Lake of Style Charade on a capsule collection of dresses.

The new Sail to Sable x Style Charade collection features six dresses priced between $198 and $228, ranging in sizes from XXS to 3X. The collection marks the first time Sail to Sable is offering clothing on an extended size range.

The line will be available today beginning at noon exclusively at SailtoSable.com, and a portion of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jenn and Style Charade to launch this capsule collection” said Jennifer Stockton, founder of Sail to Sable. “We have been working diligently to create this collection since 2019. Our shoppers will love the line – every piece is something they can have in their closets forever.”

“Working with the Sail to Sable team has been an absolute dream,” said Lake. “Size inclusivity was especially important to me and I love partnering with an independent, female-owned and operated brand.”