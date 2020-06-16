IBM to acquire cloud cybersecurity provider Spanugo

IBM has agreed to buy Spanugo, a US-based cloud cybersecurity provider based in Santa Clara, California.

The terms of the acquisition were not publicly disclosed. Armonk-based IBM stated it would integrate Spanugo’s software into its public cloud.

The acquisition follows IBM’s announcement late last year that it designed “the world’s first financial services public cloud to help address the requirements of financial services institutions for regulatory compliance, security and resiliency.”

The company said that once available, “it will provide preventative and compensatory controls for financial services regulatory workloads, multi-architecture support and proactive and automated security, leveraging the industry’s highest levels of encryption certification.