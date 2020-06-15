Jean-Michel Boers succeeding Wolfgang Baiker as head of Boehringer Ingelheim U.S.

Dr. Wolfgang Baiker, U.S. country managing director, president and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim in Ridgefield, is retiring on July 31 and will be replaced by Jean-Michel Boers.

Boers, currently president of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., is responsible for the U.S. commercial and medical organization, ensuring the successful development of the company’s current primary and specialty care portfolio, and preparing for future launches.

He joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 1998 in Belgium, and came to the U.S. in 2016 as senior vice president of the specialty care franchise; he has led the U.S. Human Pharma business since January 2017.

“Today’s pace of change in health care is exponential, and Jean-Michel’s ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution is exactly what Boehringer Ingelheim needs as we enter our next chapter,” said Baiker, who has spent 31 years with the company. “Jean-Michel has a strong ability to build and lead highly-successful teams, and is a strong champion of Boehringer Ingelheim’s culture.”

Baiker has held a number of senior leadership roles in the U.S. and in Europe across multiple businesses and functions, including head of international project management, and head of global development.