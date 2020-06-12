Norwalk’s HomeServe USA acquires Phoenix HVAC firm

HomeServe USA has announced its second acquisition in a week with the purchase of Phoenix-based Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing.

The transaction is HomeServe’s first HVAC acquisition in Arizona and the second in the state. Last year, HomeServe acquired Mesa-based American Home Guardian, a total home warranty service provider. Hays is a family owned company that has served the greater Phoenix market since 2001. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Phoenix is one of the largest and fastest-growing areas in the U.S., and for the HVAC industry, it’s a very competitive market for the cooling segment of the business,” said John Kitzie, CEO of the Norwalk-based HomeServe USA.

Last week, HomeServe USA acquired Vincodo, a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based digital advertising agency. Over the past 18 months, HomeServe has grown its locally branded HVAC business unit by adding six companies in Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Texas and, now, Arizona