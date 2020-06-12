Home Fairfield Norwalk’s HomeServe USA acquires Phoenix HVAC firm

Norwalk’s HomeServe USA acquires Phoenix HVAC firm

By
Phil Hall
-
HomeServe USA has announced its second acquisition in a week with the purchase of Phoenix-based Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing.

HomeServe USA
John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe USA, at the company’s Norwalk headquarters. Photo by Phil Hall

The transaction is HomeServe’s first HVAC acquisition in Arizona and the second in the state. Last year, HomeServe acquired Mesa-based American Home Guardian, a total home warranty service provider. Hays is a family owned company that has served the greater Phoenix market since 2001. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Phoenix is one of the largest and fastest-growing areas in the U.S., and for the HVAC industry, it’s a very competitive market for the cooling segment of the business,” said John Kitzie, CEO of the Norwalk-based HomeServe USA.

Last week, HomeServe USA acquired Vincodo, a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based digital advertising agency. Over the past 18 months, HomeServe has grown its locally branded HVAC business unit by adding six companies in Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Texas and, now, Arizona

