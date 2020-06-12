A majority of frontline health care workers and first responders expressed alarm over their mental health in response to their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national survey released by Stamford-based Cohen Veterans Network.

The survey, conducted by the Harris Poll from May 19-28, consisted of 523 online interviews among frontline health care providers and first responders. Among those polled, 55% of first responders and 60% of frontline workers stated they were concerned about their overall mental health. Nine out of 10 respondents said access to mental health care for all Americans has become more important as a result of the pandemic, but 61% said the current crisis has made it more difficult to access mental health care services.

When the health care providers were asked to describe their emotions as a result of their work during the pandemic, responses ranged from anxious (47%), concerned (66%), worn out (46%) and scared (19%).

The workers were more likely to say their job put the lives of their family at risk because of COVID-19 (73%) compared to first responders (58%). Twelve percent of frontline workers and 13% of first responders said they lost someone close to them as a result of the pandemic.