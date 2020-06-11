Nancy DiNardo returns to chair state Democratic Party

Trumbull resident Nancy DiNardo has been unanimously re-elected by the 72-member Democratic State Central Committee as chairwoman of Connecticut’s Democratic Party.

DiNardo – who held that position from 2004-14 – is the first woman to serve as chair of the party. She is replacing former Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, who was unanimously approved to serve on the Democratic National Committee. DiNardo had held that post since 2016.

“With everything happening in our country and the colossal lack of leadership at the White House, this truly will be the most important election in our lifetimes,” DiNardo said. “We are facing many challenges as we protect the health and safety of voters, but we will find new and creative ways to organize and mobilize. I’m ready to get to work.”

DiNardo’s resume also includes chairing Trumbull’s Town Committee for about two decades, and as treasurer of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s gubernatorial campaign.

“Stepping back from day-to-day work is an adjustment after a long career in Connecticut politics,” said Wyman, who served as lieutenant governor under Dannel Malloy. “But being able to stay involved on the DNC, and knowing that the state party is in the very best of hands, makes this change the right one.”