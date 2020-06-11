Restaurant rollercoaster: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que closes in Stamford, Wing It On! opens in Stratford

Chicken wing and sandwich chain Wing It On! has opened its first location in Fairfield County, while Stamford’s popular Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has closed permanently.

The latter, at 845 Canal St., had closed in April in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 regulations. The chain, whose locations had once included Baltimore and Chicago, still has operations in Brooklyn, Buffalo, Harlem, Rochester, Syracuse, and Rochester, New York.

The new Wing It On!, which also has stores in New Britain and Waterbury, is at 1641 Barnum Ave. in Stratford. It expects to open a small dine-in section as well as limited outdoor seating once the second phase of the state’s reopening efforts begins on June 17.

CEO and founder Matt Ensero said that franchisee Usman Khan’s “strong ties to Stratford, business acumen and understanding of the Wing It On! motto – that great wings without great service, aren’t that great – makes him the perfect fit.”