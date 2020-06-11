Stamford’s 84 West Park Place listed for sale

Stamford’s 84 West Park Place, a 40,981-square-foot mixed-use property, has been listed for sale at an undisclosed sum.

The five-story property was built in 1915 as The Davenport, a luxury hotel. Although it was converted into office space during the 1980s, it retained the original ornate entrance canopy bearing The Davenport name. The current owner, 84 West Park Place LLC, acquired the building in 2014 for $6.67 million.

The property, which was last updated in January, covers 26,880 square feet of rentable office space and 14,101 square feet of street-level retail space. Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.