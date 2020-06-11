Amazon to operate Danbury facility at former Scholastic site

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton has announced Amazon is setting up a last-mile distribution facility at the former Scholastic Corp. property.

The e-commerce giant will set up operations at the 147,000-square-foot property. Scholastic announced in April that it was closing its Danbury operations and laying off 87 employees.

Boughton gained national attention in September 2017 with a spirited video pitch for Danbury to become the location for Amazon’s second headquarters.

“We are so excited to bring Amazon here to the city of Danbury,” said Boughton in a social media posting. “We anticipate at least 400 new jobs and several opportunities for Danbury residents. This is a huge economic opportunity for the city and will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue.”