Lamont calling special session to address absentee balloting, police transparency

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking to convene a special session of the state legislature “very soon,” although more details about the timing are yet to be disseminated.

In a letter to General Assembly leaders, the governor wrote that he would like a special session “to resolve the issue of absentee ballots in the November general election and take immediate action on police accountability and transparency in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.”

“Once we have agreed upon a package that has sufficient support in both chambers, I will issue a call for a special session that is tailored to specifically address that legislation,” Lamont wrote. “I will not issue a call for a special session until or unless that happens, however.”

Last month, the governor issued an executive order allowing for the use of absentee ballots in the Aug. 11 primary. However, he noted, ““Because my emergency powers are currently set to expire on September 9, I am unable to resolve the absentee balloting issue for the November general election (on Nov. 3) through an Executive Order at this time.”

As for police accountability and transparency, Lamont wrote that “the recent events in Minneapolis and the public outcry over similar events throughout the country require us to seize this moment and work together now to enact measures that will ensure our communities of color feel safe and have confidence that law enforcement and our criminal justice system as a whole treat all of our citizens fairly and equally.”