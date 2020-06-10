Donald Deyo named chief executive at Stamford’s LindaCare Inc.

LindaCare, a provider of digital health solutions for chronic diseases, has named Donald Deyo as the president and CEO of its Stamford-based U.S. subsidiary, LindaCare Inc.

Deyo was also named executive chairman of LindaCare NV, the Belgian-headquartered company.

Deyo has served as LindaCare NV board chairman since 2017. Earlier in his career, he served 29 years at Medtronic, ultimately rising to vice president of research and development. After leaving Medtronic in 2014, he became president and CEO of FemPulse Inc., a provider of neuromodulation therapy for women with bladder disease.

He also founded the consultancy MedTech Execs, which provides strategic and operational services to medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

“I have enjoyed working with the board and our founder and CEO, Shahram Sharif, in building our company to this point and am honored to have the opportunity to take on an expanded role in leading the company to its next level of success,” said Deyo.