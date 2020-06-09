Ernst & Young renews First Stamford Place lease

Ernst & Young has renewed the lease on its 35,661-square-foot office space at First Stamford Place in Stamford.

The company’s presence at the property spans contiguous space in two buildings. Ernst & Young moved to the location in 2010 after 32 years at 1111 Summer St. in Stamford.

Neil Goldmacher, Dina Deutsch and Greg Frisoli from Newmark Knight Frank represented Ernst & Young in the lease negotiations while Jeffrey H. Newman, Kimberly Zaccagnino and Kristin Dermer represented Empire State Realty Trust, the property’s owner.