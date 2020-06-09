Chelsea Piers Connecticut announces layoffs and furloughs

Chelsea Piers Connecticut has become the latest state-based business to enact massive layoffs and furloughs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the state’s Labor Department, Executive Director Greta Wagner said the Stamford-based fitness facility “did not expect the period of closure to go beyond four or five weeks,” adding that she realized as the pandemic stretched on that “it could be several more months before our core businesses could open, and even then, increasingly likely that we will experience a phased reopening.”

With only 32 active employees, Wagner said a large slice of her staff will no longer be on the payroll.

“We notified 265 staff members that we are extending their temporary furlough and that we hope to recall them by early September,” she stated. “We notified 94 staff members that we are moving them to layoff status, with the wish to recall them later in the year/early next, and we notified 85 staff members that we are moving them to permanent layoff status.”