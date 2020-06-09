Gov. Lamont orders independent probe of nursing homes’ handling of COVID-19

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered an independent third-party review of how Connecticut’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities addressed the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 60% of Connecticut’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in these facilities, taking the lives of more than 2,500 patients and residents. Lamont stated that he wants the analysis completed before fall, when some medical experts warned a second wave of viral infections could start.

“Our state took proactive and innovative steps to address the outbreak in our long-term care facilities, but we must take steps to better understand how prepared the system was, and then review the steps that were taken once the virus was clearly present across the state,” Lamont said.

“As we prepare for the possibility of a second wave, we must be proactive in analyzing what occurred, what needs to be improved, and how we can ensure the quality and safety of facilities that some of our most vulnerable residents call home.”

The governor noted that his administration will seek proposals to conduct the review, which will also include input from the state’s legislative and executive branches plus the operators of long-term care facilities, the unions that represent the staff, patients, health experts and other stakeholders.