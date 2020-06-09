Phase 1 of Greenwich’s Armstrong Court to be unveiled

The Housing Authority of the Town of Greenwich (HATG) will provide the first public viewing of 18 new townhouse units as part of phase 1 of the Armstrong Court redevelopment project in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 13 at 10 a.m.

The units at 1 Armstrong Court are within six buildings and include six two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units, all with 1.5 bathrooms. The units were built on previously underdeveloped land and under Energy Star standards with energy efficiency features. They will serve as replacement housing to ease the relocation and rehabilitation logistics of the second phase that will begin in the late summer and include the rehabilitation of Buildings 1, 3 and 6.

The existing Armstrong Court buildings were constructed in 1951. The next phases of the redevelopment project will combine the current one-bedroom and two-bedroom units to produce more three-bedroom, two-bath units.

“This is a transformative step in advancing the quality of affordable housing for the town of Greenwich,” HATG Executive Director Anthony Johnson said. “We welcome the public to come and tour the new units. We are committed to providing the opportunity to live in quality, affordable housing through fiscally responsible asset management of our resources, and these 18 units are an exceptional example of our capabilities.”