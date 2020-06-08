RUBY MEDIA GROUP

KRIS RUBY is the CEO of Ruby Media Group, an award-winning public relations and social media marketing agency based in Westchester County, New York. Ruby has more than 13 years of experience in the social media and PR industry and is a sought-after digital strategist and public relations consultant who delivers high-impact personal branding training programs for executives. Over the past decade, Ruby has consulted with small- to large-scale businesses, including Equinox and IHG Hotels. She has led the social media strategy for Fortune 500 companies as well as private medical practices, and is a digital media strategist with 10-plus years building successful brands. Ruby creates strategic, creative, measurable targeted campaigns to achieve an organization’s strategic business-growth objectives. She is also a national television commentator and political commentator who has appeared on national TV programs more than 150 times covering big-tech bias, politics and social media. She is a trusted media source and frequent on-air commentator on social media, tech trends and crisis communications and frequently speaks on FOX News and other TV networks. Ruby graduated from Boston University College of Communication with a major in public relations and is a founding member of The Young Entrepreneurs Council. She has been involved in the national conversation around criminal justice reform for years. Ruby Media Group has worked with numerous brands and companies involved in the second-chance hiring movement. Ruby previously judged one of the Defy Ventures Entrepreneur-In-Training competitions. Defy helps incarcerated inmates transform the lives people with criminal histories to profitable business ventures. Ruby Media Group has worked with leading social enterprise organizations throughout Westchester County on public relations initiatives, expansion of social enterprise models and the promotion of open hiring policies through integrated and strategic public relations campaigns. Ruby Media Group has assisted entrepreneurs with workforce development training, including in the areas of personal branding, public relations, social media marketing and online reputation management for those with a criminal history and background to help with a second chance at career opportunities in connection with work-release programs. The New York PR agency has developed digital programs to spearhead communication and digital marketing with the incarcerated population with a specific focus on how currently incarcerated inmates can have a voice through social enterprise, social media marketing platforms and open hiring policies. Ruby Media Group believes that everyone has talent and innate creative abilities. The PR agency believes in creating public relations content with a sense of purpose. For more information about Kris Ruby and Ruby Media Group, visit https://www.krisruby.com and https://rubymediagroup.com.

