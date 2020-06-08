No Dutchess County Fair this summer

Although COVID-19 cases appear to be in decline and New York is reopening for business, the organizers of the Dutchess County Fair announced they are canceling the 2020 event that had been slated for Aug. 25-30.

“We explored all options,” said Andy Imperati, president and CEO of the Rhinebeck-based event. “This was a very emotional and difficult decision to make. We know that the impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration. We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors and exhibitors and communities who rely on the income and exposure the Dutchess County Fair brings them.”

Imperati added the fair will return for its 175th incarnation on Aug. 24-29, 2021. Until that time, the fairgrounds will be available on a per-event basis for independently produced events – it is currently hosting a drive-up food pantry on Saturdays and will be the site of a June 15 blood drive by the American Red Cross.