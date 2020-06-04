Connecticut passes 4,000-mark on COVID-19 deaths

Connecticut’s fatality level for COVID-19 patients has passed the 4,000 mark, according to data released by Gov. Ned Lamont.

The governor announced an additional 148 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total to 43,239 people. Another 18 residents died from the virus, bringing the total to 4,007, while the level of hospitalizations decreased by 33 to 373 people.

Fairfield County saw the number of confirmed cases increase by 46 to 15,133, with 1,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases (up from 998) and 710 probable cases (up from 702). However, the county recorded eight fewer hospitalizations, with 126 COVID-19 patients receiving hospital care.

Elsewhere in the state government, the judicial branch announced the reopening of four courthouses (Danbury, Stamford, Milford and Danielson) on June 29. Courthouses that are already open will have extended operation from three days a week to five beginning on June 15, albeit with limited hours. By July 6, the state hopes to have all open courthouses available to the public on full-day schedules.

“We continue to plan for increasing expansion of the branch’s physical footprint and all business operations in a way that places personal safety of the public, the bar and employees at the forefront while also balancing the requirement to continue to provide expanded access,” Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III said in a press statement.