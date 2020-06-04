Cuomo urges demonstrators to get tested for COVID-19

Anyone who has participated in one of the recent demonstrations in New York state regarding civil rights, the justice system and the death of George Floyd is eligible to be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today at an Albany news conference.

Cuomo expressed concern that the demonstrations taking place in several New York cities could be breeding grounds for the spread of the virus by what he called “superspreaders,” lone individuals infecting hundreds of others at a single event. He said anyone can look at the videos of the demonstrations and see that while some people wear masks, others don’t.

“Look at the encounters with the police. The police are right in their face. They’re right in the face of the police,” Cuomo said. “Twenty-thousand protesters in New York City. A thousand protesters on Long Island. These are big numbers.”

Cuomo said local district attorneys need to prosecute looters.

“Looting now is exploiting this situation with the protests. They know that the police are going to be busy with the protests. They’re then using that as an opportunity to loot and that is inexcusable,” Cuomo said. “The district attorneys charge crimes. I’m a former assistant district attorney. You look at these videos. ‘Burglary two’ can be burglary with a dangerous instrument like a pipe, like a crowbar, like a rock, like a brick. But, if you have looters who are using rocks, breaking windows, stealing, these people should be charged for the crime that they are committing and bail set.”

Cuomo said that because many of the businesses that have been looted were mom and pop stores serving distressed communities and don’t have the resources to recover from looting on top of the losses experienced from the pandemic, New York state will be offering assistance.

“The Department of Financial Services, DFS, regulates the insurance industry. They’re going to direct insurers to expedite all claims for all looted businesses,” Cuomo said.

Free mediation of disputes would have to be offered and photos would have to be accepted as reasonable proof of a loss rather than a business having to wait to receive a police report. Cuomo promised that DFS will help provide relief if an affected business runs into trouble dealing with its insurance provider.

Cuomo said that he had ordered a moment of silence to be observed in New York state today to coincide with the 2 p.m start of a memorial service in Minneapolis for George Floyd, whose death came at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

On other matters, the governor said that outdoor dining at restaurants is being allowed as part of phase two of the reopening process.

“It is outdoors, that is why it’s called ‘outdoor dining.’ I know you have a lot of restaurants that want to open. The enclosed spaces are an issue,” he said. “Outdoor dining, there’s no roof. There could be a canopy, but it is outdoor space, open air space. The wind is blowing, there is ventilation, it’s open air space. You’re still six feet apart. Wear face coverings. It’s not a restaurant with the door open.” All staff would have to wear face coverings as would customers when they’re not seated.

Cuomo said that drive-thru and drive-in school graduations are being allowed.

While reporting that the number of COVID-19 deaths yesterday remained comparatively low in the state at 52, with 14 in nursing homes and 38 in hospitals, Cuomo warned of the possibility of a new spike in cases based on statistics coming in from states that have been reopening, albeit without the step-by-step process being observed in New York.

“We’ve seen too many examples of reopening where they didn’t do it right and it boomeranged, period. You look at the states that reopened fast without metrics, without guardrails, it’s a boomerang,” Cuomo said. He then pointed to North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, Mississippi and Missouri as examples of states that have seen increases in cases as a result of reopening.

“This happens in New York with our density (and) we go right back to where we were,” Cuomo said. He noted that in Sweden, which did not close down, the architect of the plan to keep that country’s economy open while COVID-19 was running rampant there now says it was a mistake.

“Even the countries that did it right and then reopened see this second wave, the second spike, where the numbers go up again. I’m not a nervous Nellie. I just read the numbers,” Cuomo said.

Statewide there have been a total of 24,133 COVID-19 deaths, according to statistics obtained this afternoon from the state Department of Health.

Deaths that took place in Westchester now total 1,514, with 1,385 Westchester residents falling victim to the virus. The number of Rockland residents who died from the disease remained steady at 501. There were no new deaths in Putnam again yesterday, with the total remaining at 60. Orange County deaths rose by two to 381. The number of deaths in Dutchess County remained steady at 151.

New York has had 375,133 people test positive for the virus. There were 33,767 cases identified in Westchester, 13,280 in Rockland, 1,268 in Putnam, 10,471 in Orange and 3,962 in Dutchess.