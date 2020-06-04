HomeServe USA acquires digital ad agency

HomeServe USA, the Norwalk-based provider of home repair solutions, has acquired Vincodo, a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based digital advertising agency. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Vincodo specializes in customer acquisition and sales growth through search engine marketing and online advertising. Vincodo’s 15 employees, including CEO Tim Daly, will become HomeServe employees. The acquired company will continue to manage its existing clients after being folded into HomeServe USA.

Jeff Paradise, HomeServe’s chief digital officer, stated the acquisition will enhance the company’s 2019 purchase of a majority stake in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based eLocal USA LLC.

“SEM is a critical channel in digital acquisition and the purchase of Vincodo will deliver on our goal to in-source our biggest and most strategic channels to further accelerate our growth,” Paradise said. “By combining Vincodo with our existing digital marketing teams at HomeServe and eLocal, we will be strategically positioned to reach the largest target audience possible for both companies.”