Museum planned at historic Maxwell Perkins home in New Canaan

A new museum is being planned for a historic property in New Canaan.

The Onera Foundation is planning to operate the museum at 63 Park St., formerly the home of Maxwell Perkins, the prominent book editor responsible for launching the literary careers of Ernest Hemingway, Thomas Wolfe, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, James Jones and Alan Paton.

No opening date has been set for the museum, which is also awaiting a formal name.

The Onera Foundation website stated its mission is to “increase public awareness of historic preservation and America’s significant architecture.”

“The foundation will conduct exhibitions and lectures at its New Canaan, Connecticut building and provide financial support through grants and other funding,” the website states. “The foundation’s 1836 building is on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Literary Landmarks Register, while the gardens are included in the Archives of American Gardens at the Smithsonian Institution.”