Root Insurance brings homeowners coverage to Connecticut

Root Insurance has rolled out its homeowners insurance program in Connecticut, one of 13 states where Root Home is being offered.

According to the Columbus, Ohio-based company, Connecticut residents who bundle Root Home with its new or existing auto policies can save 10% on their homeowners insurance. Root Home is available through a partnership with Homesite, a national provider of home insurance, and the policy can be set up via the Root app.

“The addition of Root Home delivers increased value to our customers through the same mobile-first platform that our customers have come to rely on to customize their car insurance,” said Alex Timm, co-founder and CEO of Root. “With Root Home, more of our customers will find the savings and protection that gives them additional peace of mind through a platform they already know and trust.”

The company said Root Home will be available in more states in the coming weeks.