Croton-on-Hudson’s BestWeb is acquired by FirstLight

BestWeb, a facilities-based common carrier providing internet, data and telephone services within Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties, was acquired by Albany-headquartered FirstLight for an undisclosed sum.

FirstLight offers fiber-optic data, internet, data center, cloud computing and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers in the Northeast. This is the sixth transaction that FirstLight announced since being acquired by Antin Infrastructure Partners in 2018.

In a statement, Mark and Andrew Dickey, the co-owners of the Croton-on-Hudson-based BestWeb, said, “This is a positive development for BestWeb, its employees and clients. The companies have complementary services and are both focused on providing high quality support to clients. Now as part of FirstLight, we have a broader service portfolio and enhanced capabilities to continue to support the needs of our clients.”

FirstLight President and CEO Kurt Van Wagenen said the two companies have collaborated in the past on projects, adding that the acquisition will “deepen our fiber footprint in this region by adding approximately 170 route miles of fiber and builds upon our collective success serving K-12 schools under the federal e-rate program.”