Online candidate forum set for U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey’s seat

Nonprofit Westchester (NPW), which his headquartered in White Plains and has about 180 nonprofit organizations and businesses as members, has scheduled an online candidate forum in the Democratic Primary for the nomination to run for the 17th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Nita Lowey.

NPW’s website indicated that all seven candidates still seeking the seat will be participating in the event. They are David Buchwald, David Carlucci, Asha Castleberry Hernandez, Evelyn Farkas, Allison Fine, Mondaire Jones, and Adam Schleifer.

Jan Fisher, NPW’s executive director, said that Lowey’s seat is critical to Westchester County and all of New York. The district covers all of Rockland County and parts of central and northwestern Westchester. Fisher also praised Lowey, saying, “Her advocacy on behalf of the services provided by our agencies and recognition of the role that nonprofits play as important partners to government in serving the most vulnerable…has made the quality of life better for all New Yorkers.”

Lowey has served in Congress since 1989. She announced last October that she would not be seeking re-election this year.

According to NPW’s announcement, the forum will focus on the following issues:

The Nonprofit Sector: Range of Program & Services, Clients & Workforce;

Child Care;

Mental Health;

Disproportionate Impact of Coronavirus on Communities of Color/Social Determinants of Health;

Technology and the Digital Redlining;

Youth;

Affordable and Low-income Housing;

Immigrant Communities;and

Economic Recovery.

The forum is set for June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. It is free and open to all but registration is required. Register here.