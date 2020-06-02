Sema4 expands COVID-19 testing efforts

Stamford genomics-testing company Sema4 has announced a formal partnership with the state of Connecticut to be a COVID-19 testing provider for state residents.

Sema4 will now provide additional testing to state employees, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities, and patients requiring care at primary care facilities, among others.

The firm said it is expanding its current COVID-19 viral testing capacity to 10,000 tests per day. It will also offer antibody testing to identify people who have already been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and have mounted an immune response, with the ability to process 5,000 of those tests per day by the end of this month.

To aid employers in managing back-to-work programs when needed, Sema4 will provide an end-to-end digital solution for those ordering and receiving those tests, including portals for registering employees, tracking samples, and reporting results to providers and patients/employees, and to the state.

Since April, Sema4 has been collaborating with the state and has performed thousands of COVID-19 viral tests in its Branford laboratory for approximately 30 Connecticut-based health care facilities.

Sema4 accepts saliva, nasal swab, and oral swab samples, which are currently collected by a health care provider or at an authorized collection site. The company will also soon be accepting saliva collected at home and submitted in accordance within FDA guidelines.

Testing is offered with no out-of-pocket cost to Connecticut residents.