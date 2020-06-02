Bakery-cafe-flour mill Kneads coming to Westport

Kneads – a bakery, café and flour mill – will be opening in July at the former Garelick & Herbs space in Westport’s Saugatuck Center at 580 Riverside Ave.

The announcement was made by Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate (SCRE), which was the sole broker in the transaction.

“Using our New American Stone Mill, we will be grinding grains on-site with window-watching encouraged,” owners Daniel and Brittany Moreno said in a statement. “With our house milled flour we will offer a variety of freshly baked breads and pastries daily. Locally sourced ingredients will dictate our breakfast and lunch menu.”

Penny P. Wickey and Dan Neaton of SCRE also represented building owner Gault Family Companies.