Incisionless appendectomy performed with device from Westport’s Lumendi

The medical device provider Lumendi LLC is reporting the first endoscopic appendectomy using its DiLumen Endolumenal Interventional Platform (EIP).

According to the Westport-based company, the surgery was performed by Dr. Sergey V. Kantsevoy at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

“Endoscopic endolumenal appendectomy is less invasive than traditional surgical, laparoscopic, transvaginal or transgastric appendectomy,” said Dr. Kantsevoy. “This novel endoscopic procedure will reduce post-procedure pain, will eliminate the need for hospital admission, and will assure an earlier return to work and regular physical activities, as compared with surgical, laparoscopic, transvaginal and transgastric appendectomy.”

“This new intervention demonstrates the options provided by the DiLumen platform,” said Peter Johann, chairman and CEO of Lumendi. “Our focus is now on expanding the scope of DiLumen and DiLumen C2 beyond complex polyps, pre-cancerous lesions and noninvasive early cancers of the lower GI tract.”