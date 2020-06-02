WWE Network streaming service now available in free version

WWE has rolled out a free version of its WWE Network digital streaming service.

According to the Stamford-headquartered company, viewers can now freely access a content library with more than 15,000 titles, including “Raw Talk,” “Monday Night War,” “Ride Along,” “Table for 3” and “The Best of WWE,” along with select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events.

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE executive vice president of advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the free version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”