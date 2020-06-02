Lincoln Tech reopens Connecticut campuses

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. has announced the reopening of its Lincoln Tech trade schools in Connecticut.

The campuses in Shelton, New Britain and East Windsor have resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis. The school offers specialized vocational training in automotive technology, electrical systems technology, health care, IT, culinary and cosmetology.

Lincoln added that it has approximately 1,633 students enrolled in its Connecticut campuses, with 89% of those students training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deems essential.

“Initially, we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education,” said Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech president and CEO. “We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed.”