Danbury’s Lake Avenue Plaza listed at $1.55M

Lake Avenue Plaza, a Class B office building at 11 Lake Ave. Ext. in Danbury, is listed for sale at $1.55 million.

Built in 1981, the three-story property covers 19,122 square feet plus a 1,925-square-foot penthouse, along with an enclosed parking structure with an entry lobby. The property was renovated in 2017 and is 62% occupied by five tenants including Almost Family Inc., Alpha Epsilon Phi and Express Performance Professionals.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the building, which is the second Danbury office property to be listed within a week – the company is also the listing agent for Ridgebury Corporate Center, which is now on the market for $12.9 million.