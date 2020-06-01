Stamford’s Fairgate Farm to have curbside pickup only this season

Fairgate Farm, a farmers market on Stamford’s West Side, will kick off the season on June 4, but will not be allowing the public to peruse the items being sold.

This year, the farmers market is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering online ordering and curbside pickup at 129 Stillwater Ave. Orders received by 6 p.m. on Wednesdays can be picked up on Thursdays between noon and 6 p.m. or Saturdays between 9 a.m. and noon. Orders received on Thursdays by 8 p.m. can be picked up on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and noon.

Fairgate Farm stated that orders will be processed on a first-come-first-serve basis and it will not be accepting cash this year. According to its website, Fairgate Farm produces more than 5,000 pounds of produce annually, with over 150 varieties of organic fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.