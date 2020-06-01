CVS Health expands COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Westchester and Hudson Valley

CVS Health has announced the expansion of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing at locations across Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

The new testing sites are now operational in Bedford Hills, Briarcliff Manor, Dover Plains, Garnerville, Harrison, Kingston, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Ossining, Peekskill and Red Hook. Patients must pre-register at CVS.com and the sites will offer self-swab testing.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our frontline colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”